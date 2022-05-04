Deputies make arrest after a woman shoots into an occupied vehicle

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shanna Herring after she reportedly shot into an occupied vehicle on April 30.

According to the PCSO arrest warrant, the incident began with an argument between Herring and a person in a vehicle around 216 Newkirk Road. Then, Herring reportedly took a handgun from the vehicle and shot at the person inside multiple times.

Afterwards, the Herring left the scene and nobody was injured. Deputies made the arrest without incident the same day.

Herring was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and given a $1,000,000 bond.

Shanna Herring (Pender County Sheriff's Office)

