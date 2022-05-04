Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Deputies make arrest after a woman shoots into an occupied vehicle

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shanna Herring after she reportedly shot into an occupied vehicle on April 30.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shanna Herring after she reportedly shot into an occupied vehicle on April 30.

According to the PCSO arrest warrant, the incident began with an argument between Herring and a person in a vehicle around 216 Newkirk Road. Then, Herring reportedly took a handgun from the vehicle and shot at the person inside multiple times.

Afterwards, the Herring left the scene and nobody was injured. Deputies made the arrest without incident the same day.

Herring was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and given a $1,000,000 bond.

Shanna Herring
Shanna Herring(Pender County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Attorney General Josh Stein discussed opioid settlement at Coastal Horizons in Wilmington...
AG Josh Stein visits Wilmington, discusses opioid settlement
Butterfield tests positive for COVID-19
Now is the time to take steps to secure and protect your property before hurricane season starts.
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Now is the time to get your home ready for hurricane season
Now is the time to take steps to secure and protect your property before hurricane season starts.
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Now is the time to get your home ready for hurricane season
Cape Fear River Watch files lawsuit citing Chemours
NCDEQ to address public concerns about actions required by Chemours