City Council approves refunds to homeowners for short-term rental ordinance fees

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council voted unanimously on May 3 to approve repayment to homeowners who paid the city under regulations from a short-term rental ordinance.

Before a several-year-long legal battle ended with the rendering the ordinance partially invalid of City of Wilmington’s restrictions on short-term rentals, homeowners dealt with a two percent cap on rentals in certain areas, and a requirement that their properties were registered with the city.

The City of Wilmington refused to appeal the case any further, leaving the City Council able to vote if homeowners were entitled to any monies collected under an ordinance that was partially ruled as a violation of state law.

Now homeowners will be granted $511,484 in returned fees from the city for paying registration. The City will pay this debt with money from the General Fund that include registration fees, convenience fees and six percent interest.

