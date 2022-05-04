Cape Fear Cooking: Mouthwatering appetizers for Kentucky Derby Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Kentucky Derby is this weekend and Chef Brad Hagler from Savor Southern Kitchen joined Bill Murray in the WECT kitchen to share some of his favorite recipes for a great Derby Day party.

Hagler showcased a miniature version of Kentucky Hot Browns from The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. Hagler said these open-faced turkey sandwiches with tomatoes and Béchamel sauce are also known as the Kentucky state sandwich.

His spicy pimento cheese dip is a great accompaniment for your favorite crackers and Hagler says you can enjoy this with your favorite pecan pie. Hagler’s Kentucky Derby pecan pies contain chocolate as well as bourbon.

The 148th Kentucky Derby is this Saturday and WECT has complete coverage of the world’s most famous horse race. Post time is 6:57 p.m. Saturday.

