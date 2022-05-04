Bladen County Schools to receive $17 million needs-based school construction grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Schools is one of more than two dozen school districts across North Carolina to receive a share of state lottery-funded grants for school construction and renovation projects.

Of the $400 million awarded across the state, Bladen County Schools will receive $17 million.

According to a news release from the NC Department of Public Instruction (DPI), the grants are in addition to the state’s annual, lottery-supported Public School Building Capital Fund.

“On behalf of Bladen County Schools, we are very appreciative for the additional funding received through the Public School Capital Need Fund to support our construction project,” said Bladen County Schools Superintendent Jason B. Atkinson. “We are grateful for everyone at the state level who made this opportunity possible for school districts to receive much needed funding to support school construction. A special thanks as well to the Bladen County Board of Commissioners for their support of this project.”

The grant will help fund construction projects like the new Tar Heel Middle School.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the needs-based grants are valuable to districts where local tax resources result in limited funding for modernizing or replacing aging school facilities.

“Just as all students in North Carolina need an excellent teacher in every classroom, students and teachers need high quality schools in good repair that help support learning,” said Truitt. “These needs-based grants are an important boost for many districts and communities — and most importantly, their students.”

One of the key priorities assessed in the needs-based grant applications reviewed by the DPI was the extent to which a project will address critical deficiencies in adequately serving the current and future student population.

