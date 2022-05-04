Senior Connect
AG Josh Stein visits Wilmington, discusses opioid settlement

Attorney General Josh Stein discussed opioid settlement at Coastal Horizons in Wilmington...
Attorney General Josh Stein discussed opioid settlement at Coastal Horizons in Wilmington Wednesday(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein is at Coastal Horizons in Wilmington Wednesday to discuss the $26 billion opioid settlement with pharmaceutical companies.

Stein was joined by District Attorney Ben David, Police Chief Donny Williams, and other city and county officials to discuss the area’s allocation of the $26 billion opioid settlement funds.

Attorney General announces final approval of $26 billion opioid settlement

North Carolina will get $750 million with money going to communities to support treatment and recovery options.

Coastal Horizons is a facility that provides access to medications and care for people suffering from substance abuse disorders, provides an opioid treatment program, and operates a quick response team to engage with overdose survivors and help them get treatment.

