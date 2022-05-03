Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Whiteville Police Department mourns loss of veteran officer

The Whiteville Police Department has shared the news that veteran officer Ron Guyton passed away.
The Whiteville Police Department has shared the news that veteran officer Ron Guyton passed away.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than two weeks, the Whiteville Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer. The department’s Facebook page shared the news that Investigator Ron Guyton passed away.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of another officer, brother, and friend. Ron Guyton dedicated his...

Posted by Whiteville Police Department NC on Monday, May 2, 2022

Ron Guyton dedicated his life to his community and his country. Please keep his family, along with his Whiteville PD family, in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time” is how the social media post read.

A city spokesperson said Guyton recently retired from the Whiteville Police Department, but was working part-time to help during a staffing shortage. The cause of death was not announced

This news comes twelve days after the department announced the unexpected death of Sgt. Cameron Lemmons.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Monday...
Leland police investigating after body found in pond
Aaron Stephens
Stephens found not guilty of murder
Officer fired over racist conversation appeals termination to judge; new video discovered
Daviz will head back to the semi-finals on May 25th.
Local man wins national talent competition
UPDATE: Man dies in shooting in Tabor City

Latest News

Janene Duperry Lewis located
Missing person located after missing person alert
Two local stores are participating in Free Comic Book Day (Generic photo)
Local shops to participate in Free Comic Book Day on Saturday
Get Fit with 6; May Challenge
Get Fit with 6: May challenge
The motion passed 3-2 with Commissioners Rob Zapple and Deb Hays casting the dissenting votes
NHC commissioners vote in favor of adding transportation sales tax to November ballot