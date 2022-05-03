Whiteville Police Department mourns loss of veteran officer

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than two weeks, the Whiteville Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer. The department’s Facebook page shared the news that Investigator Ron Guyton passed away.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of another officer, brother, and friend. Ron Guyton dedicated his... Posted by Whiteville Police Department NC on Monday, May 2, 2022

“Ron Guyton dedicated his life to his community and his country. Please keep his family, along with his Whiteville PD family, in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time” is how the social media post read.

A city spokesperson said Guyton recently retired from the Whiteville Police Department, but was working part-time to help during a staffing shortage. The cause of death was not announced

This news comes twelve days after the department announced the unexpected death of Sgt. Cameron Lemmons.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.