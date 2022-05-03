What decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could mean for southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court of the United States shows the court is poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has been in place for nearly 50 years.

While a final ruling is not expected for a few months, federal and state lawmakers representing southeastern North Carolina have already started to prepare for what a reversal of the landmark ruling could mean for the region.

Right now, abortion is legal in North Carolina. Molly Rivera is a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood and says a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could take abortion rights away from millions of people.

“Overturning Roe v. Wade would mean the loss of the right to control your body and your future, not only for people in North Carolina, but across the country,” Rivera said.

Planned Parenthood has been preparing for this moment for years as discussions surrounding abortion rights have become more prominent. Rivera says overturning the federal law could harm a lot of people.

“It’s really devastating,” Rivera said. “We know that when people don’t have access to abortion care, they are much more likely to experience poverty, mental health crises, other physical crises,” Rivera said. “Maternal mortality continues to be on the rise, especially in the south.”

If the decision is overturned, abortion rights in each state would be decided by the state legislature. United States Representative David Rouzer (R-NC) says he agrees with the Supreme Court’s decision in that regard.

“If that turns out to be their ruling, I think it’s very sound,” Rouzer said. “This particular issue was never intended by our founders to be a federal issue. It’s a state issue, it’s a states rights issue.”

Rouzer says he believes the leak of the document is detrimental to the institution of the court and welcomes an investigation to find the source of the leak.

“The leak of this draft is very damaging to the institution, it’s very damaging to our republic,” said Rouzer. “No one knows of anything of this magnitude. This is the equivalent of setting a bomb off in the middle of the Supreme Court, quite frankly.”

Two candidates running for Rep. Rouzer’s Seventh Congressional District seat also shared their thoughts on news about the leak of the draft ruling.

“Whoever leaked the information before the Supreme Court’s approved date of announcing the verdict, should be charged and held accountable,” said Max Southworth-Beckwith, who is challenging Rep. Rouzer in the republican primary election. “This was a clear attempt to try and sway the US Supreme Court’s decision on a critical case.”

“It will be a travesty for our Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade,” said Charles Evans, a Cumberland County Commissioner who is running in the Seventh Congressional District democratic primary. “I strongly support women’s rights and their ability to make decisions regarding their bodies. As your Congressman I will always stand with and for [a] woman’s right to choose.”

State Representative Deb Butler (D-New Hanover County) says the court’s apparent decision is disappointing. She worries about what the ruling could mean for the future of the court and the country.

“You might not be concerned about this particular right,” says Butler. “But you probably are concerned about other rights. You’re probably concerned about the right to vote, the right to bear arms, other individual liberties. And. so, it’s a very perilous path to start curbing those rights of American citizens. It’s very disturbing.”

Butler says she will push for abortion rights in North Carolina if the issue comes up in North Carolina General Assembly. She is confident that Gov. Roy Cooper would veto any bill limiting abortion access if one were to reach his desk.

“It’s not fair to take this responsibility into the government,” Butler said. “Does anybody want the government telling them how to family plan? I don’t think so.”

