Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

US sends canine body armor to Ukrainian service dogs

U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police...
U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.(Facebook/Ukraine's State Border Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Service dogs in Ukraine are getting some much-needed protection from the United States.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior said that U.S. police dog trainers are providing canine body armor for some of the Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.

The ministry said now the four-legged assistants will be more protected in dangerous areas.

The vests do not interfere with movement, and protect dogs from debris, weapons and bullets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Tevin Vann (Source: NHCSO)
New trial ordered for man convicted in killing of woman and her unborn child

Latest News

North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
A Louisville school bus overturned on a local highway Tuesday morning, sending all students to...
‘It was scary’: 21 students sent to hospital after school bus overturns on highway
New Hanover County Board of Education meetings have been intense lately, and Tuesday night was...
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated
The City of Wilmington refused to appeal the case any further, leaving the City Council able to...
City Council approves refunds to homeowners for short-term rental ordinance fees
Nine area homes and businesses are on this year’s Rose Garden Tour
Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend