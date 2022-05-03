UNCW Men’s Tennis team to play Middle Tennessee State in NCAA tournament opener

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Men’s Tennis team will play Conference USA champions Middle Tennessee State University in the first round of the NCAA tournament this Friday, May 6. The CAA champion Seahawks, who finished 15-8 on the season, will be seeded #4 in the regional taking place in Raleigh, while the Blue Raiders, who won 27 of 31 matches, will be the #1 seeds.

“We have a handful of guys who have played in the NCAA Tournament before and know what to expect,” UNCW Head Coach Mait DuBois said in an email news release. “Going in, we feel like we’re the most under-ranked team in the country, so we’re excited to have this opportunity. Middle Tennessee has had a great year and we’re looking forward to playing them.”

UNCW and MTSU will battle at 2:00pm on Friday in the first match scheduled for the campus of N.C. State University. The host Wolfpack, who will be seeded #2, will take on 3rd-seed Liberty at 5:00pm. The winners of the two matches will meet in the second-round on Saturday at 6:00pm.

Middle Tennessee State is ranked 18th in the country, and N.C. State is ranked 21st. UNCW won its’ eighth CAA title to advance to the NCAA field. The Blue Raiders won their third straight CUSA championship by defeating Charlotte 4-3. The squads had two common opponents during the season. MTSU defeated Charlotte and Princeton, while the Seahawks dropped matches against both teams.

Here is the lineup:

2022 NCAA Men’s Tennis Regionals - J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center in Raleigh (NCSU campus)

Round 1 - Friday, May 6, 2022

1) Middle Tennessee State vs. 4) UNCW 2:00pm

2) N.C. State vs. 3) Liberty 5:00pm

Round 2 - Saturday, May 7, 2022

Middle Tennessee State-UNCW winner vs. NC State-Liberty winner 6:00pm

