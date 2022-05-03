Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UNCW Chancellor receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli has been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in...
UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli has been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in recognition of his contributions to public service(UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine at a retirement reception April 28.

The award is among the highest honors a North Carolina governor can confer and Sartarelli has received it in recognition of his contributions to public service.

He announced in September 2021 that he would retire from his leadership position effective June 30, 2022.

Retiring in 2022, Sartarelli reflects on challenges, controversial issues, and the tragic loss of Mike Adams

During his time at UNCW, Sartarelli has overseen many things including growth of student numbers, approval of 20 new degrees, and the addition of buildings on campus. He also steered the university through the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes and a global pandemic.

Also during his leadership, the university earned national recognition for achieving excellence amid adversity.

According to a news release, before joining UNCW, Chancellor Sartarelli had served as chief global officer at the West Virginia University and Milan Puskar Dean of the College of Business and Economics.

He also received other recognition during his tenure.

Chancellor Sartarelli was recognized by Business North Carolina as one of the state’s most influential leaders. Wilmington Biz Magazine included him among the “Power Players – businesspeople and officials having the greatest impact on the region’s business and economic landscape.”

Recently, a building on the UNCW campus was named for Sartarelli.

UNCW honors Chancellor with naming of building: Sartarelli Hall

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Tevin Vann (Source: NHCSO)
New trial ordered for man convicted in killing of woman and her unborn child

Latest News

New Hanover County Board of Education meetings have been intense lately, and Tuesday night was...
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated
The City of Wilmington refused to appeal the case any further, leaving the City Council able to...
City Council approves refunds to homeowners for short-term rental ordinance fees
Nine area homes and businesses are on this year’s Rose Garden Tour
Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated
Nine homes and businesses are included in the 18th annual Rose Garden Tour
Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend