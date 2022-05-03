UNCW Chancellor receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine at a retirement reception April 28.

The award is among the highest honors a North Carolina governor can confer and Sartarelli has received it in recognition of his contributions to public service.

He announced in September 2021 that he would retire from his leadership position effective June 30, 2022.

During his time at UNCW, Sartarelli has overseen many things including growth of student numbers, approval of 20 new degrees, and the addition of buildings on campus. He also steered the university through the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes and a global pandemic.

Also during his leadership, the university earned national recognition for achieving excellence amid adversity.

According to a news release, before joining UNCW, Chancellor Sartarelli had served as chief global officer at the West Virginia University and Milan Puskar Dean of the College of Business and Economics.

He also received other recognition during his tenure.

Chancellor Sartarelli was recognized by Business North Carolina as one of the state’s most influential leaders. Wilmington Biz Magazine included him among the “Power Players – businesspeople and officials having the greatest impact on the region’s business and economic landscape.”

Recently, a building on the UNCW campus was named for Sartarelli.

