Traffic stop leads to arrest, charges for alleged possession of drugs, stolen firearm

A search of his vehicle revealed a stolen firearm, heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.(CCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A man was caught and arrested after fleeing on foot following an attempted traffic stop by State Highway Patrol in the area of Peacock Road, Tabor City on April 25.

A Columbus County Sheriff’s deputy, who happened to be nearby, assisted in the traffic stop and was able to locate the man by deploying his K-9.

Jamal Beasley was arrested and a search of his vehicle revealed a stolen firearm, heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

Beasley was charged by State Highway Patrol for the following traffic violations:

Driving While Impaired, Civil Revocation of Driver License, and misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office charged Beasley with two counts of Felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Gun. Beasley was also charged with two counts of Felony Probation Violation Out of County.

He is being held under a $1,057,500 bond.

