Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A three-vehicle accident around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on NC 133 at the intersection with Holland Drive in the Wrightsboro area is causing traffic delays.

According to dispatch, the road is closed while emergency crews work to clear the scene. Traffic along Castle Hayne and North Kerr Avenue is impacted.

The road is likely to be closed until around 8 p.m. according to drivenc.gov. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

State Highway Patrol is investigating and WECT will provide updates when available.

