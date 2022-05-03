Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A three-vehicle accident around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on NC 133 at the intersection with Holland Drive in the Wrightsboro area is causing traffic delays.

According to dispatch, the road is closed while emergency crews work to clear the scene. Traffic along Castle Hayne and North Kerr Avenue is impacted.

The road is likely to be closed until around 8 p.m. according to drivenc.gov. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

State Highway Patrol is investigating and WECT will provide updates when available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Tevin Vann (Source: NHCSO)
New trial ordered for man convicted in killing of woman and her unborn child

Latest News

3rd street closed from Market to Orange street
3rd Street reopened following closure due to gas leak
The crash is expected to take several hours for the scene to clear, according to the North...
Crash closes I-40 East near US 15-501 in Durham
Maco Road (N.C. 87) is set to be closed for several months starting on May 2nd.
UPDATE: NCDOT delays Maco Road closure for Brunswick County bridge replacement
A portion of Howe Street (N.C. 211) in Southport will be resurfaced overnight beginning this...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Resurfacing work planned for Howe St. in Southport