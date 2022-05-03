Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating

Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering a woman he was dating in 2019.

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Quinchelle Carr. He was sentenced to 35-43 years in prison.

Pompey had been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Carr’s body was found in her apartment at 608 North 30th Street on the morning of May 18, 2019. She had died from gunshot wounds.

Evidence gathered at the scene and witness statements led investigators to arrest Pompey. Police said the two had been dating.

Documents: Suspect’s ‘strange’ phone call led to discovery of murdered woman

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Tevin Vann (Source: NHCSO)
New trial ordered for man convicted in killing of woman and her unborn child

Latest News

New Hanover County Board of Education meetings have been intense lately, and Tuesday night was...
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated
The City of Wilmington refused to appeal the case any further, leaving the City Council able to...
City Council approves refunds to homeowners for short-term rental ordinance fees
Nine area homes and businesses are on this year’s Rose Garden Tour
Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated
Nine homes and businesses are included in the 18th annual Rose Garden Tour
Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend