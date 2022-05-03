Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering a woman he was dating in 2019.

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Quinchelle Carr. He was sentenced to 35-43 years in prison.

Pompey had been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Carr’s body was found in her apartment at 608 North 30th Street on the morning of May 18, 2019. She had died from gunshot wounds.

Evidence gathered at the scene and witness statements led investigators to arrest Pompey. Police said the two had been dating.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.