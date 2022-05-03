Senior Connect
Local shops to participate in Free Comic Book Day on Saturday

Two local stores are participating in Free Comic Book Day (Generic photo)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Saturday, May 7th, you can pick up a free comic book and take part in events at two local comic shops for Free Comic Book Day (FCBD).

Fanboy Comics will have several discounts and over 30 comics to choose from for free. The first 50 people in line will also receive a gift bag with various merchandise. Between the bags, $500 in Fanboy Comics gift certificates and $500 in Fanboy Comics merchandise will be available. The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also host local artist Bryan Ashley Jacobs.

You can visit Fanboy Comics at 419 S. College Rd and find more event details and a list of comics available at the Fanboy Comics Facebook.

Memory Lane Comics also will feature sales and free comics at its FCBD event. Different comics will be available at both the original Memory Lane Comics and its Part II location across the street. Memory Lane Comics has also rented Bourgie Nights to host an artist alley and most of the free comics. The festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can visit Memory Lane Comics at 201 Princess Street and Memory Lane Comics Part II at 222 Princess Street, and you can find additional details on the Memory Lane Comics Facebook.

