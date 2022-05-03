Hurricane Preparedness Week: Get your hurricane kit ready now

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Hurricane Preparedness Week continues, it’s a good time to start putting together a hurricane preparedness kit.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is almost here -- and the time to prepare is now.

That means getting a preparedness kit together - and emergency management officials recommend building two kits: one to-go kit, which should have 3-7 days worth of supplies, and one stay at home kit with two weeks worth of supplies.

Many of these items can be found at a hardware store.

Some basic items to include is a multipurpose tool and flashlights or lanterns. Be sure to grab some extra batteries!

There is always a risk for injury so have a stocked first aid kit ready.

Another important item you need handy before the storm hits is a weather radio.

And don’t forget those household cleaning supplies.

That’s not all -- remember to grab paper products, utensils, and personal hygiene items.

Food and water are essential. Make sure to have one gallon of water per person per day. Include non-perishable foods that don’t require refrigeration and pack a can opener.

Lastly, put important documents such a insurance policies in a sealed waterproof bag..

Keep in mind, each family’s kit will be different because each family has different needs, that means packing medications as well. And don’t forget about your pets either.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.