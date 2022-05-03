Harbor Island Garden Club celebrates its 70th anniversary with Art at the Harbor Way Gardens event

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Visitors, artists and gardeners will come together for Art at the Harbor Way Gardens event on Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can participate in free self-guided tours of the gardens, speak to the garden club, and browse various plants and garden supplies in a sale.

Saturday, artists will be participating in “plein air” open air painting throughout the garden. Then, on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will conclude on Sunday with a benefit art sale. A portion of profits will support the Harbor Island Garden Club programs. Visitors can browse the gardens and speak with Garden Club members about floral designs and arrangements throughout the weekend for free.

“The Harbor Island Garden Club is a not-for-profit federated club of the National Garden Club, Inc. The Club, celebrating it’s 70th anniversary, is a volunteer organization that plays a vital role in the history of Wrightsville Beach, NC,” writes a Harbor Island Garden Club release.

You can visit the Harbor Way Gardens at 321 Causeway Drive on the Wrightsville Beach Municipal Complex for free any time during the day.

Art at the Harbor Way Gardens (Harbor Island Garden Club)

