WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The May Get Fit with 6 challenge offers exercises using resistance tubes that are easy to do at home.

Leg Raises

- sitting on the ground, wrap the resistance tube around the top of your foot and under the arch of your shoe

- make sure your bands are even on both sides

- lay down, choke up on the bands and raise your legs to the ceiling then bring heels to the ground and repeat

- go as far as you can with your legs, if you can’t raise them up to far because your hamstrings are tight, this will help loosen them

- to make it more challenging on your abs raise your head and stay in that position while raising your legs

Sit Up Froggers

- sit up and choke down on the band

- lean back with your legs off the ground

- pull your knees in and out to the side then straight forward again and repeat

- if you can’t do this, you can do the modified version laying down. If you want to keep your head raised be careful not to strain your neck, you can put your hand behind your head

Curl Sit Up

- lay back on the ground, legs straight out

- grab hold of the handles

- come up to a sit up position and curl as you are sitting up, then back down and repeat

Resistance tubes are easy to find at most sports stores and you can find some for under $20.

Get Fit with 6 (Source: WECT)

Get Fit with 6; May challenge calendar (Source: WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.