Florence County deputies need your help locating missing woman

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Investigators with FCSO say Janet Lynn Barber, 51, was last seen on April 29 when she was released from the Florence County Detention Center in Effingham, S.C.

Barber is approximately 5′5″ tall and weighs approximately 148 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Barber is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone or Android devices.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. ou can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.

