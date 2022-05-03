Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Florence County deputies need your help locating missing woman

Janet Lynn Barber, 51
Janet Lynn Barber, 51(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Investigators with FCSO say Janet Lynn Barber, 51, was last seen on April 29 when she was released from the Florence County Detention Center in Effingham, S.C.

Barber is approximately 5′5″ tall and weighs approximately 148 pounds.  

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Barber is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone or Android devices.  

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.  ou can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Leland police release identity of man found in pond
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated

Latest News

Shanna Herring
Deputies make arrest after a woman shoots into an occupied vehicle
Both men are now being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility
Brunswick County arrests two men on drug trafficking charges
Drew Elena Wilkins, 24, of Jacksonville, has been arrested in the case
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Quinchelle Carr’s body was found in her apartment on the morning of May 18, 2019. She had died...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
The N.C. Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of killing a woman and...
New trial ordered for man convicted in killing of woman and her unborn child