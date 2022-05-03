First Alert Forecast: temps soaring for now, cooler changes by Mother’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week continues this Tuesday and so does your First Alert Weather Team’s series of special reports on Carolina in the Morning and WECT News at 6. Hurricane Season officially starts in less than one month!

Your First Alert Forecast opens with another summery day across the Cape Fear Region with afternoon high temperatures of 85 to 92 on the mainland and 78 to 85 closer to the coast. Also note a mix of sun and clouds, a stray shower or storm possibility, and southwest breezes of mainly 10 to 15 mph.

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature toasty days, muggy nights, and medium shower and storm chances through week’s end. Hopefully, one or two of these chances will come through for your thirsty garden. Following a front, expect cooler air and lower rain odds by Mother’s Day into early next week.

Catch details in your seven-day planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into May with a ten-day forecast with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Visit your comprehensive hurricane preparedness guide tailored to the Cape Fear Region at wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.