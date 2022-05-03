Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Theatre teacher needs racks for costume closet

Chase Coston would like to purchase racks for the theatre closet in his classroom
By Frances Weller
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chase Coston has only been a theatre teacher for a few months. It’s his first year on the job and already there’s been drama.

“This semester alone, three of the racks in our costume closet have collapsed and very nearly fell on top of a student,” Coston says on his DonorsChoose page. “I am asking here for new costume racks and accompanying materials.”

Coston is a teacher at North Brunswick High School. He’s asking for donations to purchase the costume racks on the DonorsChoose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“These materials will not only promote their performances, their learning of technical theatre, and their confidence in our program, but also ensure their safety as they work in the costume closet,” Coston says. “These costume racks will last for years to come and will replace the flimsy ones we currently are afraid to hang things on. The gaff tape, safety pins, and bobby pins, will be used in tandem with these racks to update the costume closet as well as for educational materials in technical theatre lessons in class.”

Coston needs $336 in donations. Once he is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the costume racks and materials and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to contribute to Mr. Coston’s project, click here.

