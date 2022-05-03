Brunswick County arrests two men on drug trafficking charges
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men were arrested on Monday May 2, by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit and the BCSO Patrol Unit for multiple drug charges.
34-year-old Kalamison Zamar Hill of Shallotte, per a Facebook post from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, is charged with:
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver cocaine
- Conspiring to traffic in cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintaining a vehicle CS
- Possession of SCH VI CS
- Resisting a public officer
32-year-old Malik Nahaim McNeil of Supply is being held on charges of:
- 2 counts of trafficking in cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver cocaine
- Conspiring to traffic in cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintaining a vehicle CS
- Possession of SCH VI CS
- Fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle
Both men are in the Brunswick County Detention Facility.
Hill is being held under a $550,000 secured bond and McNeil is being held under a $600,000 secured bond.
