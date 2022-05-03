Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County arrests two men on drug trafficking charges

Both men are now being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility
Both men are now being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men were arrested on Monday May 2, by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit and the BCSO Patrol Unit for multiple drug charges.

34-year-old Kalamison Zamar Hill of Shallotte, per a Facebook post from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, is charged with:

  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver cocaine
  • Conspiring to traffic in cocaine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Maintaining a vehicle CS
  • Possession of SCH VI CS
  • Resisting a public officer

32-year-old Malik Nahaim McNeil of Supply is being held on charges of:

  • 2 counts of trafficking in cocaine
  • Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver cocaine
  • Conspiring to traffic in cocaine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Maintaining a vehicle CS
  • Possession of SCH VI CS
  • Fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle

Both men are in the Brunswick County Detention Facility.

Hill is being held under a $550,000 secured bond and McNeil is being held under a $600,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Drew Elena Wilkins
Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Tevin Vann (Source: NHCSO)
New trial ordered for man convicted in killing of woman and her unborn child

Latest News

New Hanover County Board of Education meetings have been intense lately, and Tuesday night was...
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated
The City of Wilmington refused to appeal the case any further, leaving the City Council able to...
City Council approves refunds to homeowners for short-term rental ordinance fees
Nine area homes and businesses are on this year’s Rose Garden Tour
Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated
Nine homes and businesses are included in the 18th annual Rose Garden Tour
Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend