Brunswick County arrests two men on drug trafficking charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men were arrested on Monday May 2, by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit and the BCSO Patrol Unit for multiple drug charges.

34-year-old Kalamison Zamar Hill of Shallotte, per a Facebook post from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, is charged with:

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver cocaine

Conspiring to traffic in cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a vehicle CS

Possession of SCH VI CS

Resisting a public officer

32-year-old Malik Nahaim McNeil of Supply is being held on charges of:

2 counts of trafficking in cocaine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver cocaine

Conspiring to traffic in cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a vehicle CS

Possession of SCH VI CS

Fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle

Both men are in the Brunswick County Detention Facility.

Hill is being held under a $550,000 secured bond and McNeil is being held under a $600,000 secured bond.

