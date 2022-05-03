Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a law enforcement pursuit that ended with a Pender County deputy injured in a wreck.

Drew Elena Wilkins, 24, of Jacksonville, has been arrested and charged with:

Felony fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle

Resisting public officer

Reckless driving

Fail to heed light or siren

Speeding

Operating a vehicle with no insurance

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy attempted to stop a white BMW which was operating erratically and at a high rate of speed while heading south on U.S. Hwy. 17 near Scotts Hill just after 10 p.m. on April 24.

“The suspect vehicle failed to stop for blue lights or siren and continued on I-140 to the US Hwy 421 exit where the suspect vehicle and deputy cruiser left the roadway,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

Officials say the patrol car then rolled down the embankment while they believe the suspect vehicle collided with a street sign and left the scene.

The deputy was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and was released during the night.

