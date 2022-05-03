Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck

Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a law enforcement pursuit that ended with a Pender County deputy injured in a wreck.

Drew Elena Wilkins, 24, of Jacksonville, has been arrested and charged with:

  • Felony fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle
  • Resisting public officer
  • Reckless driving
  • Fail to heed light or siren
  • Speeding
  • Operating a vehicle with no insurance

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy attempted to stop a white BMW which was operating erratically and at a high rate of speed while heading south on U.S. Hwy. 17 near Scotts Hill just after 10 p.m. on April 24.

“The suspect vehicle failed to stop for blue lights or siren and continued on I-140 to the US Hwy 421 exit where the suspect vehicle and deputy cruiser left the roadway,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

Officials say the patrol car then rolled down the embankment while they believe the suspect vehicle collided with a street sign and left the scene.

The deputy was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and was released during the night.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering woman he was dating
Generic car crash
Three-vehicle wreck in Wrightsboro area closes road, holds up traffic
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Tevin Vann (Source: NHCSO)
New trial ordered for man convicted in killing of woman and her unborn child

Latest News

New Hanover County Board of Education meetings have been intense lately, and Tuesday night was...
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated
The City of Wilmington refused to appeal the case any further, leaving the City Council able to...
City Council approves refunds to homeowners for short-term rental ordinance fees
Nine area homes and businesses are on this year’s Rose Garden Tour
Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting got heated on Tuesday night.
New Hanover County Board of Education’s public comment portion gets heated
Nine homes and businesses are included in the 18th annual Rose Garden Tour
Stop and Smell the Roses: 18th annual Rose Garden Tour set for this weekend