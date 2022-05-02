Senior Connect
Woman with 3 kids in car charged in road-rage shooting that injured teen, police say

Woman wanted in connection to Douglas County road-rage shooting in custody
By Emily Van de Riet and WGCL staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A woman is in custody following a road-rage incident in Georgia that left a teenage victim injured, police said.

According to the Douglasville Police Department, a 17-year-old was shot in the face Sunday afternoon while inside a vehicle on Interstate 20, about 23 miles west of Atlanta.

Other people inside the victim’s vehicle told police that a woman had been following them since a road-rage incident began. On the interstate, the suspect pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired at least one shot, police said.

Brittney Griffith has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of...
Brittney Griffith has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. She was denied bond during her initial court hearing on Monday.(Douglasville Police Department)

The suspected shooter then took off in another direction, but a passenger in the victim’s vehicle was able to capture a photo of the suspect. Police posted the photo on social media, and multiple people called in to identify the woman.

Later that night, Brittney Griffith turned herself into police. Police said Griffith’s three children, ages 4 to 6, were in the car with her when she shot at the victim’s vehicle.

Griffith has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. She was denied bond during her initial court hearing on Monday.

Police said the teenage victim is being treated at a hospital and is expected to recover.

