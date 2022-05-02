Senior Connect
Woman arrested after attacking pickup truck before stripping naked in the street, police say

Tulsa police said they arrested a woman for attacking a pickup truck and then stripping naked in the street.(Tulsa Police Department)
Tulsa police said they arrested a woman for attacking a pickup truck and then stripping naked in the street.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A woman has been arrested in Tulsa after police say she attacked a man’s pickup truck before stripping naked in the street.

An officer first saw the woman walking in the street shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, the department said in a Facebook post.

The officer was flagged down by a man, who pointed at the woman and said she had beat his truck with a two-by-four piece of lumber. Police said the truck showed damage to its door and cab.

Police said when officers tried to talk to the woman, she stripped off all of her clothes and ran naked into the intersection.

Officers said they caught up with her, and she surrendered but refused to put on her clothes or cooperate with them.

Police said the woman’s strange behavior led them to suspect that she was under the influence of drugs.

They said she also lied about her name but was eventually identified by police as Jyl Russell.

Police arrested Russell for public intoxication, malicious injury to property and false impersonation.

