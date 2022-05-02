Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Video from WALB
By WALB News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - An Albany parent is contemplating taking legal action after her child left an area daycare with bruises and bite marks.

WALB’s Kiera Hood spoke with the mother, April Robinson, and her family. A police report said Robinson’s toddler, Gabriella, was attacked at Wee Are the World Child Development Center on Moultrie Road on April 28.

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility(Jasmine Robinson)

According to the Albany police report, a daycare worker says a 5-year-old boy held 1-year-old Gabriella Richardson down, bit, and scratched her several times on her face and body inside this facility.

“Her face looked like a rottweiler had attacked her,” said Lasasha Robinson, the 1-year-old’s aunt.

You can see the marks from the attack that sent baby Gabriella to the hospital.

According to the report, a daycare worker says she was changing another child’s diaper when she heard Gabriella scream and then saw the boy attacking her.

“You can’t tell me that this happened within seconds this was going on and nobody was around,” Lasasha said.

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility(Jasmine Robinson)

“It did seem like it went on for several minutes and I just hate that,” said Alexis Robinson, the 1-year-old’s aunt.

Her mom and aunts are questioning how this could have happened in such a short amount of time, or with an adult in the room.

“I was like let me see her, what happened, let me see and when I saw her face I just, I immediately asked, I was cursing. I was like what happened?” Jasmine Robinson, the 1-year-old’s aunt said.

Richardson’s mom, April, says she never wanted to put her daughter in child care but has to as a single mother. She says she is traumatized.

“Once I got there on the scene. I couldn’t grab her. I couldn’t even grab to say ‘you know mama here, I got you’ or anything because she doesn’t even look the same,” said April.

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility(Jasmine Robinson)

Robinson says she is not sure if she will be moving forward with legal action. The daycare center and police say there are no cameras inside the facility.

Statement from Wee Are the World Child Development Center

Robinson says she is not sure if she will be moving forward with legal action. The daycare center and police say there are no cameras inside the facility.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Monday...
Leland police investigating after body found in pond
Aaron Stephens
Stephens found not guilty of murder
Daviz will head back to the semi-finals on May 25th.
Local man wins national talent competition
Avonya's Blends was founded by Wilmington native Emily Jefferson.
Wilmington native turns dream into reality with new food seasonings brand
Officer fired over racist conversation appeals termination to judge; new video discovered

Latest News

"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal...
‘Extreme’ plant thrives and grows faster under stress, study says
The UNCW Men’s Tennis team will play Middle Tennessee State in the first round of the NCAA...
UNCW Men’s Tennis team to play Middle Tennessee State in NCAA tournament opener
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune
FILE - Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, who is missing in Syria for nearly six...
Biden to meet with parents of missing journalist Austin Tice