Stephens found not guilty of murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Aaron Stephens was found not guilty of murder Monday in connection to the 2017 death of Terry Greenwood.

A jury found Stephens not guilty on all charges except possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to 14-26 months in prison on that charge.

Greenwood was found dead outside a home on Julia Drive on March 22, 2017. Officials say he was shot in the face and stabbed eight times.

Stephens and Greenwood knew each other. Prosecutors said that the two got into an argument over Stephens’ wife.

During testimony this week, Stephens took the stand and said the killing was in self defense.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.