Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Staying ahead of the storm: Know your risk

Staying ahead of the storm: Know your risk
Staying ahead of the storm: Know your risk(WECT)
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From new prescriptions to new pets to new construction, your situation, needs, and overall hurricane risk change from year to year.

Of course, your property’s vulnerability to the wide variety of storm hazards will be different from an apartment complex, single family homes or elevated beach homes.

In all cases, you’ll need to update your tornado plan with a warning system like a NOAA Weather Radio and your WECT Weather App.

For a hurricane’s straight-line winds, hurricane shutters might make sense if you live in a heavily wooded area, where tree debris might easily turn into projectiles.

Freshwater flooding is a huge problem with hurricanes in the Cape Fear Region. If you’re new to the area, ask a neighbor about the impacts and high water marks from recent benchmark storms Florence and Matthew. This data can help you formulate both your property and evacuation plans.

The comprehensive hurricane center at wect.com/hurricane is also a great place to visit. And while online, if you’re concerned you’re in a hurricane’s storm surge zone, visit ncdps.gov/knowyourzone.

Storm surge is a notorious killer - just like freshwater flooding, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.

And never forget the risk of rip currents. It’s the one hurricane hazard that can cause major problems, even when the center of the storm is thousands of miles away.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daviz will head back to the semi-finals on May 25th.
Local man wins national talent competition
Avonya's Blends was founded by Wilmington native Emily Jefferson.
Wilmington native turns dream into reality with new food seasonings brand
UNC Charlotte alum and survivor Drew Pescaro shares his story of survival, mental health, and...
‘I’ve learned to live with both identities:’ Survivor reflects on life, identity three years after UNC Charlotte shooting
Veterans board the Honor Flight of the Cape Fear to D.C.
‘This is the highlight of my military career:’ Dozens of veterans take part in Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area
Aaron Stephens (NHCSO)
UPDATE: Jury deliberations to continue Monday in Aaron Stephens murder case

Latest News

Know Your Risk
Staying ahead of the storm: Know your risk
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, May 2, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: muggy May air to support only isolated rain
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, May 2, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, May 2, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 1, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 1, 2022