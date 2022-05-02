Staying ahead of the storm: Know your risk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From new prescriptions to new pets to new construction, your situation, needs, and overall hurricane risk change from year to year.

Of course, your property’s vulnerability to the wide variety of storm hazards will be different from an apartment complex, single family homes or elevated beach homes.

In all cases, you’ll need to update your tornado plan with a warning system like a NOAA Weather Radio and your WECT Weather App.

For a hurricane’s straight-line winds, hurricane shutters might make sense if you live in a heavily wooded area, where tree debris might easily turn into projectiles.

Freshwater flooding is a huge problem with hurricanes in the Cape Fear Region. If you’re new to the area, ask a neighbor about the impacts and high water marks from recent benchmark storms Florence and Matthew. This data can help you formulate both your property and evacuation plans.

The comprehensive hurricane center at wect.com/hurricane is also a great place to visit. And while online, if you’re concerned you’re in a hurricane’s storm surge zone, visit ncdps.gov/knowyourzone.

Storm surge is a notorious killer - just like freshwater flooding, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.

And never forget the risk of rip currents. It’s the one hurricane hazard that can cause major problems, even when the center of the storm is thousands of miles away.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.