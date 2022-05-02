Senior Connect
Signups are open for Run4Ukraine 5K Run/Walk fundraiser

The event runs from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will begin and end at Soundside Park, 517 Roland Ave, Surf City. (Source: Flickr)(Flickr)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Costal Fitness Center and RAW Functional Nutrition have partnered to host the Run4Ukraine 5K Run/Walk to raise money for charity on May 21. The event runs from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will begin and end at Soundside Park on 517 Roland Ave.

“Coastal Fitness Center and RAW Functional Nutrition are hosting a run / walk for Ukraine. We would be thrilled to have you be part of this important event. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Direct Relief Organization - Ukraine,” writes the event Facebook page.

An adult entry including a t-shirt costs $40 + a processing fee, and an entry for children 5-13 years old including a wristband is $20 + processing fees. You can sign up online until 11:59 p.m. on May 20.

