Police arrest Burgaw man accused of multiple drug offenses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested by Wilmington police following a traffic stop in the 200 block of N. 31st Street Sunday evening around 10:30 p.m.

The driver, 30-year-old Daquan Ellison from Burgaw, had more than a dozen warrants for his arrest.

The charges included Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver (PWIMSD) Schedule II Controlled Substance, Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance, PWIMSD Cocaine, Trafficking Opium or Heroin, PWIMSD Heroin, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, among other charges.

Ellison was arrested and is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

