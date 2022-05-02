Senior Connect
NHC commissioners vote in favor of adding transportation sales tax to November ballot

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Following a public hearing, New Hanover County commissioners voted to add the transportation sales tax to the ballot for public vote in the November elections.

The resolution to place a referendum for a quarter-cent sales tax on the November ballot was approved.

The motion passed 3-2 with Commissioners Rob Zapple and Deb Hays casting the dissenting votes.

Fewer than 10 members of the public attended the public hearing and the comments were evenly split for and against the proposal.

NHC seeks public input for proposed public transportation sales tax

Additional education material will be made available to the public ahead of the November election.

According to a news release from New Hanover County, if voters approve the tax, commissioners would then need to vote to levy the tax for it to go into effect in 2023.

If implemented, New Hanover County’s overall sales tax rate would go from 7 percent to 7.25 percent. That increase would be equal to an additional 25 cents for every $100 spent on eligible goods.

