NHC Board of Commissioners candidates to speak at primary town hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. to discuss various issues ahead of the primaries. The town hall is being held in collaboration between WECT, WHQR and Port City Daily.

The candidates will meet at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium, and audiences can watch in-person or via our Facebook page and website. WECT’s Michael Praats is among the moderators. Viewers can submit questions to investigates@wect.com.

