Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NHC Board of Commissioners candidates to speak at primary town hall

The candidates for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. to discuss various issues ahead of the primaries. The town hall is being held in collaboration between WECT, WHQR and Port City Daily.

The candidates will meet at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium, and audiences can watch in-person or via our Facebook page and website. WECT’s Michael Praats is among the moderators. Viewers can submit questions to investigates@wect.com.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daviz will head back to the semi-finals on May 25th.
Local man wins national talent competition
Avonya's Blends was founded by Wilmington native Emily Jefferson.
Wilmington native turns dream into reality with new food seasonings brand
UNC Charlotte alum and survivor Drew Pescaro shares his story of survival, mental health, and...
‘I’ve learned to live with both identities:’ Survivor reflects on life, identity three years after UNC Charlotte shooting
Veterans board the Honor Flight of the Cape Fear to D.C.
‘This is the highlight of my military career:’ Dozens of veterans take part in Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area
Aaron Stephens (NHCSO)
UPDATE: Jury deliberations to continue Monday in Aaron Stephens murder case

Latest News

Police Chief confirms shooting in Tabor City
3rd street closed from Market to Orange street
3rd Street reopened following closure due to gas leak
Staying ahead of the storm: Know your risk
Staying ahead of the storm: Know your risk
Know Your Risk
Staying ahead of the storm: Know your risk