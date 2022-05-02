Month-long joint investigation between Horry and Brunswick Counties leads to drug bust

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Following a month-long investigation targeting methamphetamine trafficking, Brunswick County Narcotics Office Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Horry County Police department have arrested and charged two Myrtle Beach residents after uncovering more than 2,000 grams of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, April 29, BCSO Vice and Narcotics Unit and BCSO Selective Enforcement Unit agents conducted a traffic stop at Highway 17 near Thomasboro Road on a Dodge Ram truck.

Police subsequently arrested 43-year-plld Hassan A. Benhamedane, the driver, and 39-year old Andrew Ryan Morton, the passenger.

Per a release from the Horry County Police Department, the items retrieved from the Dodge Ram’s truck were:

157.9 grams of methamphetamine

44.3 grams of heroin

6.5 grams of marijuana

10.2 grams of crack cocaine

11.6 grams of pressed fentanyl pills

24 dosage units of alprazolam

5 amphetamine pills

2 unknown pills

A further search warrant at Benhamedane’s home on Old Bryan Road lead to investigators finding additional items, including:

1,438.5 grams of marijuana

224.7 grams of cocaine

37.1 grams of heroin

40.2 grams of crack cocaine

180.76 grams of methamphetamine

More than 100 grams of Xanax and pressed fentanyl

More than $5,000 in US currency

Both Benhamedane and Morton were taken to Brunswick County Detention Facility, where they are facing identical charges of:

4 counts each of trafficking heroin

2 counts each of trafficking methamphetamine

2 counts each of conspiring to traffic heroin

Conspiring to traffic methamphetamine

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver Schedule IV controlled substances

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver Schedule VI controlled substances

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver Schedule I controlled substances

Maintaining a vehicle for use, sale, or delivery of a controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver Schedule II controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

“This sends a strong message to those trafficking drugs across the NC/SC border,” the Brunswick County Sheriff’s office stated in a recent Facebook post. “There are no jurisdictional boundaries and law enforcement agencies across county lines, and state lines are working to keep them out of our communities.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.