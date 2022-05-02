Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

LongHorn employee celebrates 1 million steaks grilled

Gayle Dudley was named “grill master legend” after grilling 1 million steaks and was honored...
Gayle Dudley was named “grill master legend” after grilling 1 million steaks and was honored with a surprise ceremony where she was given a special gold chef’s coat and a $5,000 check.(KZWARD Photography via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Talk about a job “well done.”

Gayle Dudley, an employee at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Georgia, just reached a huge milestone – she’s grilled a whopping 1 million steaks.

Dudley has been cooking at the LongHorn location in Columbus for 20 years.

She was named “grill master legend” after hitting the seven-digit landmark and was honored with a surprise ceremony where she was given a special gold chef’s coat and a $5,000 check.

LongHorn’s parent company, Darden Restaurants, said Dudley is one of only 14 workers to ever surpass grilling 1 million steaks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Monday...
Leland police investigating after body found in pond
Aaron Stephens
Stephens found not guilty of murder
Officer fired over racist conversation appeals termination to judge; new video discovered
Daviz will head back to the semi-finals on May 25th.
Local man wins national talent competition
UPDATE: Man dies in shooting in Tabor City

Latest News

An Atlanta couple says when thieves robbed them in Oakland, California, they took about $40,000...
Thieves steal $40,000 worth of merchandise from couple in California
The president faces pushback from Democrats on border rules.
Biden facing pressure from Democrats on border restrictions
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope offers to meet Putin, still waiting to hear back
FILE - State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, discusses his proposed measure to provide...
Lawmakers in 19 states want legal refuge for trans youth
A Georgia grand jury meets to consider Donald Trump's actions in the 2020 elections. One of the...
Special grand jury chosen for Trump investigation