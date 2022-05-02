Senior Connect
Leland police investigating after body found in pond

Leland police investigating after body found in pond
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Monday morning in a pond in Waterford.

“Police and Leland Fire/Rescue crews have been on the scene in the 1000 block of Cornell Court since a call came in about suspicious property being found nearby around 8 a.m. Monday,” a news release from the town states. “The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wilmington Police Department assisted in locating the body. A dive team from Sunny Point assisted in the recovery.

“Police will not release the person’s identity until next of kin has been notified.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leland police at 910-371-1100.

