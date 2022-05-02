ILM launches flight training scholarship fund for high school students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport (ILM) has partnered with the Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation to create a “Spirit of Aviation Scholarship Fund” to provide area high school students the opportunity to learn to fly.

According to a news release, the annual scholarship will provide up to $10,000 of training for scholarship recipients by reimbursing approved facilities directly for the flight training. The newly formed branch will be administered by the Foundation’s board of directors.

The Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation Board of Directors will provide oversight of the program with an aviation committee providing support and guidance to help achieve the goals related to fundraising, public education, outreach, and follow through with scholarship recipients. The goal is to award the first $10,000 scholarship by fall of 2022.

Coach John Bunting, Chairman of the Dooley Foundation stated, “The Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation is honored to partner with Wilmington International Airport on the “Spirit of Aviation Scholarship Fund” and endowment. As Bill always said…it is all about the kids.”

The announcement was made at ILM’s Inaugural Cape Fear General Aviation Day, an educational and networking opportunity for the aviation community, held on April 30.

A silent auction at the event raised nearly $5,000 toward the new scholarship fund. The remainder of the funding for the endowment is expected to come from various sources.

