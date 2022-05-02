Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

ILM launches flight training scholarship fund for high school students

A new scholarship fund was announced at the Inaugural Cape Fear General Aviation Day
A new scholarship fund was announced at the Inaugural Cape Fear General Aviation Day(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport (ILM) has partnered with the Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation to create a “Spirit of Aviation Scholarship Fund” to provide area high school students the opportunity to learn to fly.

According to a news release, the annual scholarship will provide up to $10,000 of training for scholarship recipients by reimbursing approved facilities directly for the flight training. The newly formed branch will be administered by the Foundation’s board of directors.

The Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation Board of Directors will provide oversight of the program with an aviation committee providing support and guidance to help achieve the goals related to fundraising, public education, outreach, and follow through with scholarship recipients. The goal is to award the first $10,000 scholarship by fall of 2022.

Coach John Bunting, Chairman of the Dooley Foundation stated, “The Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation is honored to partner with Wilmington International Airport on the “Spirit of Aviation Scholarship Fund” and endowment. As Bill always said…it is all about the kids.”

The announcement was made at ILM’s Inaugural Cape Fear General Aviation Day, an educational and networking opportunity for the aviation community, held on April 30.

A silent auction at the event raised nearly $5,000 toward the new scholarship fund. The remainder of the funding for the endowment is expected to come from various sources.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Monday...
Leland police investigating after body found in pond
Daviz will head back to the semi-finals on May 25th.
Local man wins national talent competition
Aaron Stephens
Stephens found not guilty of murder
Avonya's Blends was founded by Wilmington native Emily Jefferson.
Wilmington native turns dream into reality with new food seasonings brand
UNC Charlotte alum and survivor Drew Pescaro shares his story of survival, mental health, and...
‘I’ve learned to live with both identities:’ Survivor reflects on life, identity three years after UNC Charlotte shooting

Latest News

The UNCW Men’s Tennis team will play Middle Tennessee State in the first round of the NCAA...
UNCW Men’s Tennis team to play Middle Tennessee State in NCAA tournament opener
On Friday, April 29, BCSO Vice and Narcotics Unit and BCSO Selective Enforcement Unit agents...
Month-long joint investigation between Horry and Brunswick Counties leads to drug bust
The New Hanover County commissioners voted to add the transportation sales tax to the November...
NHC commissioners vote in favor of adding transportation sales tax to November ballot
Nearly two years have passed since three Wilmington Police officers were captured making racist...
Officer fired over racist conversation appeals termination to judge; new video discovered
Greenwood was found dead outside a home on Julia Drive March 22, 2017, with eight stab wounds...
Stephens found not guilty of murder