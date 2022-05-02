Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: muggy May air to support only isolated rain

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, May 2, 2022...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! This week is North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week. Your First Alert Weather Team will have several special reports on Carolina in the Morning and WECT News at 6 to get you in the Hurricane Season mindset since the season officially starts in less than one month!

Your First Alert Forecast opens with a muggy Monday across the Cape Fear Region and, as they did over the past weekend, temperatures will ride generous intervals of sunshine to the upper 70s to middle 80s in the afternoon. One could even make an argument for a few inland backyards to extend to near 90!

Despite the balmy air, rain chances will remain on the low side Monday; any showers and storms are likely to be isolated and passing. Triggers include a weak front and convergence along afternoon sea breeze. If irrigating your garden, please do so conservatively and try to have it wrapped before peak afternoon warmth.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into this still young month with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Visit your comprehensive hurricane preparedness guide tailored to the Cape Fear Region at wect.com/hurricane.

