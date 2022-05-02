Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bolivia man arrested for up to twenty counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Bolivia man arrested for up to twenty counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Bolivia man arrested for up to twenty counts of sexual exploitation of a minor(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit has charged 43-year-old Jake Robertson Callari with 10 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Callari was arrested on April 1 and is currently inside the Brunswick County detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Monday...
Leland police investigating after body found in pond
Aaron Stephens
Stephens found not guilty of murder
Officer fired over racist conversation appeals termination to judge; new video discovered
Daviz will head back to the semi-finals on May 25th.
Local man wins national talent competition
UPDATE: Man dies in shooting in Tabor City

Latest News

Janene Duperry Lewis located
Missing person located after missing person alert
Two local stores are participating in Free Comic Book Day (Generic photo)
Local shops to participate in Free Comic Book Day on Saturday
Get Fit with 6; May Challenge
Get Fit with 6: May challenge
The motion passed 3-2 with Commissioners Rob Zapple and Deb Hays casting the dissenting votes
NHC commissioners vote in favor of adding transportation sales tax to November ballot
The Whiteville Police Department has shared the news that veteran officer Ron Guyton passed away.
Whiteville Police Department mourns loss of veteran officer