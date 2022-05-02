Bolivia man arrested for up to twenty counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit has charged 43-year-old Jake Robertson Callari with 10 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Callari was arrested on April 1 and is currently inside the Brunswick County detention Facility.
