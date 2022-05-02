Senior Connect
Board of Education hopes to crack down on student vaping

By Kassie Simmons
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Vaping has become a popular alternative to smoking cigarettes, but nearly all vapes still contain nicotine. What’s more alarming is that teenagers are vaping and some devices have made their way into public schools.

The problem starts off campus when a minor illegally buys a vape. When that student brings the vape to class, they turn into a dealer of sorts and begin selling and trading with other students. That’s led to growing concerns among parents and school leaders.

”We’ve seen in other locations in the United States that these items have been laced with fentanyl,” said Robinson. “These students that are getting these products don’t have no idea of what they’re getting. Even when staff comes across them, we can’t be sure either.”

Brunswick County Board of Education member David Robinson says kids are vaping in bathrooms and even on the school bus. It’s happening in several schools, but Town Creek Middle School’s vaping issue seems constant.

“[We’re] increasing the presence of staff in hot areas near the bathrooms,” said Robinson. “We’re also having a conversation with our operations staff about placing detectors in the bathrooms of our schools. That will be an ongoing conversation to identify the funding and bring those in our schools.”

As the school system does what it can to crack down on vaping, Robinson stresses they can’t do much about students buying vapes and e-cigarettes off school grounds. He asks that parents talk to their students about the dangers of vaping and keep an eye on their child’s social media accounts where some students post about where they’re getting those devices.

