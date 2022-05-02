Senior Connect
Amber Alert canceled for 17-year-old reported missing out of Winston-Salem

The Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning. By 8 a.m., state authorities announced that it had been canceled.
An Amber Alert issued for a 17-year-old out of Winston-Salem has been canceled.
An Amber Alert issued for a 17-year-old out of Winston-Salem has been canceled.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert issued for a teen missing out of Winston-Salem has been canceled, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 17-year-old Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza was last seen on North Martin Luther King Drive in Winston-Salem.

The Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning. By 8 a.m., state authorities announced that it had been canceled.

No other information was immediately available.

