WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 3rd Street has been reopened following a closure due to a gas leak.

As of about 11:45 a.m. Monday, crews blocked off 3rd Street between Market and Orange street due to a gas leak.

Crews on scene an active gas leak at Dock and 3rd St. Please avoid area. Third street blocked from Market and Orange. ⚠️@WilmingtonPD @WilmNCtraffic pic.twitter.com/UniZYbkiSs — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) May 2, 2022

