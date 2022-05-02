Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

15-year-old who survived car crash because of seatbelt has ‘long road to recovery’

Sky Korbut, 15, has a "long road to recovery" after surviving a car crash in Oregon.
Sky Korbut, 15, has a "long road to recovery" after surviving a car crash in Oregon.(KPTV)
By Chandler Watkins and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 15-year-old boy who survived a car crash that killed two high school students in Oregon has “a long road to recovery,” authorities say.

Two other Southridge High School students and a Washington County deputy are also making a recovery after the crash in Beaverton, according to KPTV.

Alecia Delarosa is the mother of Sky Korbut. She says she hugged him goodbye before heading to work the nightshift. She got the call that he had been in an accident a few hours later.

“I always like to tell my kids that I love them, and I’ll see them later as I’m going to work and to have a good night,” she said. “It’s just unreal. One minute your kid’s giving you a hug goodbye when you’re heading out to work and the next minute you have to come to the hospital. A parent’s worst nightmare to get that call.”

She was told her son had been severely injured but was alive because he was wearing his seatbelt.

“The impact was so hard that it actually punctured his intestines,” Delarosa said. “There was bleeding that had to be stopped and then once that was stopped, they had to reattach the intestines. That was the first surgery. Second surgery, he broke his back, lower back, had a fracture so now he has two plates in his spine.”

Delarosa says Sky also fractured a femur and has several broken ribs but is awake.

“He hears us, he can shake his head,” Delarosa said. “Right now, he has a tube down his throat so he can’t use his words. He’s under a lot of medication and a lot of pain going on, but he is able to communicate with us for a little bit. He blinks his eyes to let us know he loves us. He’s a tough kid. I know he’ll pull through, but I know it’s going to be a long road to recovery”

Sky’s family says he is outgoing, loves to be outdoors, and loves to hang out with his friends.

“Sky is really fun, caring, and is such a sweetheart,” Kristin Schwing, Sky’s sister-in-law, said. “Somebody who would every time he sees you would give you a hug.”

The family is thanking the community for the outpouring of support they have received. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help pay for medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Monday...
Leland police investigating after body found in pond
Daviz will head back to the semi-finals on May 25th.
Local man wins national talent competition
Aaron Stephens
Stephens found not guilty of murder
Avonya's Blends was founded by Wilmington native Emily Jefferson.
Wilmington native turns dream into reality with new food seasonings brand
UNC Charlotte alum and survivor Drew Pescaro shares his story of survival, mental health, and...
‘I’ve learned to live with both identities:’ Survivor reflects on life, identity three years after UNC Charlotte shooting

Latest News

"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal...
‘Extreme’ plant thrives and grows faster under stress, study says
The UNCW Men’s Tennis team will play Middle Tennessee State in the first round of the NCAA...
UNCW Men’s Tennis team to play Middle Tennessee State in NCAA tournament opener
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune
FILE - Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, who is missing in Syria for nearly six...
Biden to meet with parents of missing journalist Austin Tice
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility