‘This year will be a lot busier than last year:’ TowBoat U.S. offers boating safety tips

TowBoat U.S. captains are preparing for their busiest season yet.
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As TowBoat U.S. captains in Wrightsville Beach prepare for their busiest season yet, they’re offering some safety tips before you cruise into summer.

“As the weather warms up, people are going to start coming out especially on the weekends,” said TowBoat U.S. Captain Tommy Morgan. “As soon as school gets out, it’ll be every day of the week. It’s going to be very crowded.

Cpt. Morgan has worked on the boat for over 20 years, and he says that more times than not, they are responding to boats run ashore.

The sandbars and shallow spots in the inlets are to blame, as they change fairly often.

“You know, they change every year,” Cpt. Morgan said. “There’s been big changes this year from last year. So even if you’re local, and you haven’t been out yet, ask some friends and family who have been out.”

As him and his co-workers head into another crazy summer season, it’s expected to keep them busy.

“Every year we get busier and busier,” he said. “This year will be a lot busier than last year. It just happens. There’s more and more people in the area. There’s more and more boats, there’s more boat traffic.”

Cpt. Morgan offers these tips to make sure you and your loved ones have fun on the water, but don’t need to call them.

“Children always wear your life jackets, be self-aware, be aware that some people may or may not be drinking,” he said. “That’d be something always to take into account and just be very careful, but the main thing is to be just aware of your surroundings.”

In case you do end up needing assistance from TowBoat U.S., they’re just a call away.

“We are always available 24 hours a day, seven days a week we respond and in the middle of the night,” Cpt. Morgan says. “It doesn’t matter the weather, we are always there.”

