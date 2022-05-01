Senior Connect
Local man wins national talent competition

Daviz will head back to the semi-finals on May 25th.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A local man came home a winner from a national talent competition.

Ian Daviz, from Leland, competed in Amateur Night at the Apollo in New York City and brought home first place. The competition brings talent in from across the world.

“I’m hoping and praying that I’m going to be able to bring that back to Leland, the victory back to Leland,” Daviz said. “It’s not many people who you hear about from Leland, I know it’s a lot from Wilmington. But if you go just five miles across the bridge, it’s like it’s a little unknown town. So I want to bring that back and be able to say I did something like that.”

Daviz will go on to compete in the semifinals on May 25th, and he needs voter participation to stay in the competition.

“My end goal is really just to inspire other people who are just like me who feel like they didn’t or don’t get the recognition or the chances that they deserve,” he said. “Just to know that you can pave your own way and you don’t have to wait for anybody else to make that that position open up for you.”

If he makes it through the semi-finals, he’ll move on to the finals in November.

