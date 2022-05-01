First Alert Forecast: flipping the calendar to humid & mild conditions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Warmth, humidity, and spotty showers and storms are the order once again as we flip the calendar into May and the work week. Highs will warm to around 80 Sunday with southwesterly winds ushering in warm air throughout the day. Though rain chances are low, keep an umbrella on hand to be safe!

Highs will soar into the deep 80s next week with unsettled weather at times through the end of the week. Catch details on all this in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

