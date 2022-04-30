Wilmington native turns dream into reality with new food seasonings brand

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington native Emily Jefferson is spicing things up in the Carolina’s with her new food seasonings, Avonya’s Blends.

The idea stemmed from an allergic reaction that was a near death experience for her--and after the fact when she found out she was also allergic to rosemary, but many compnaies don’t actually list out all of the spices they include in their blends.

“That’s what really made the lightbulb go off on a Avonya’s Blends,” Jefferson said. “I thought it was important [if] I’m going to make the seasonings to put on the market, I want people to know what’s in them, but I also don’t want them to be filled with artificial preservatives or those anti-caking agents.”

So, Emily did just that, but it wasn’t an easy process.

“We were displaced from hurricane Florence for a year, and I remember actually developing this while we were displaced. So, it’s been a long time coming for Avonya’s Blends to be where it is today, at this moment to just blow up really overnight is really surreal to me, and overwhelming in a good way,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson’s blends are now on the shelves in Lowe’s Foods stores across the Carolinas, but she says it wasn’t an immediate deal for them.

“I gotta no the first time around and somewhere down the line I found a co-packer who can mass manufacture my seasonings for me and once I had my seasonings my mother was like you know, just step out on faith and ask them again, tell them that you have the seasonings and they gave me a yes,” Jefferson said.

Hard work and a leap of faith helped Emily make it this far--but she credits much of her success to her time with Genesis Block.

“My mother was a member of Genesis Block before I was in, so she told me about this and I joined from there, and from there I was able to get connections from them,” Jefferson said.

Genesis Block co-founders Girard and Tracey Newkirk said it’s an exciting feeling to hear success stories like Emily’s, especially because she was part of their first minority business accelerator class.

“She was very focused on building out her model as far as the seasonings,” Girard said. “It [takes] a village to make sure that the businesses are successful, but we believe in this community, we do have enough people that can support our businesses so that they can grow, like Emily is obviously doing right now,” Tracey said.

And Emily says her passion behind naming the seasonings has a special meaning.

“I have two currently-- one is Annie’s Season-All and the other is Sentry Seafood Seasoning. They’re both inspired by two very important people in my life; my grandmother, Annie Mae Carlton, and my father, James Sentry Dixon. They both are where I get some form of love for cooking from,” Jefferson said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.