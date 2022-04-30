Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures are trending up, rain chance increase next week

By Eric Davis
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday evening! We saw higher temperatures and humidity levels today compared to Friday. A few stray light showers developed as well. Skies will tend to clear in the hours ahead with only a slim chance of showers this evening. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Warmth, humidity, and spotty to isolated showers and storms are the order of Sunday, May 1 and into the next work week. Highs will warm from the lower 80s Sunday to middle and even some upper 80s into the new work week. Humidity levels will climb through midweek.

Catch details on all this in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

