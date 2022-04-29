‘You can’t put a price tag on people’s lives:’ Port City United holds first roundtable talk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time since the group was formed, Port City United held its first roundtable discussion with members of the community.

New Hanover County pledged $39 million over the next several years to try and combat violence in our community.

“You can’t put a price tag on people’s lives you know,” said Port City United’s Director Cedric Harrison. “All of our staff are pretty much risking their lives everyday coming into this work.”

Organization employees are people that they believe neighbors of underserved communities can trust. That’s important to the organization, especially since most of them have experienced violent crimes or gang activity of their own.

Harrison is no stranger to violence himself. In February, while attending a celebration of life, he was shot in the face.

“The location where I was shot — it was like seven o’clock, and there was no streetlights,” Harrison said. “Then a week before that, my friend was killed in the same area. Even since both of our shootings have happened in that area, nothing has happened to that street to make it safer.”

Port City United’s goal is to get out into the community, and make it known resources are available.

The organization is using inspiration from the ‘Cure Violence’ program in cities like Durham, North Carolina, but has added some features of its own too.

Members will canvas neighborhoods with a high rate of poverty and crime, handing out fliers, and make it known to community members that they are there to help.

The organization will also have a 24-hour resource center that people can call for something as little as needing a ride somewhere, to getting information on crimes and conflict in their communities.

“There’s a lot of trauma involved when there’s a shooting,” said Assistant County Manager Tufanna Bradley. “Even if you’re not hit, or you don’t know anyone that was.”

There’s still some work to be done before the organization will be operating at full speed, but members say they are excited to get into their community and start making a difference.

“We just show the same effort of trying to help individuals of our city and our community,” Harrison said. “All citizens should have the same type of access to these types of things. It shouldn’t be a pick-and-choose event for when those types of measures should be called upon.”

