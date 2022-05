WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is still investigating a murder that occurred on April 5 and has offered a $1,000 reward for any information.

The victim was 25-year-old Tyshaun Delts, who was killed in a shooting that took place at N. 11th Street.

Anyone with information is advised to call 910-452-6127 or 1-800-531-9845.

