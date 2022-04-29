Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man found guilty of murdering woman in Pender Co.

Man found guilty of murdering woman in Pender Co.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County man was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury Thursday.

Daniel Lewis Willoughby Sr., 68, of Rocky Point, was sentenced to 200-252 months in prison for the shooting death of 40-year-old Carlene Brannon in 2020.

“On May 3, 2020, Willoughby, who was celebrating his 67th birthday, shot and killed Carlene Brannon, age 40, with a .410 buckshot caliber shotgun pistol. Ms. Brannon was in an on again-off again relationship with Willoughby’s adult son,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “On the day of the murder, Ms. Brannon was outside the residence arguing through a window with Willoughby’s son when Willoughby said, ‘I am going to take care of this’ and walked onto the front porch with the firearm.

“An eyewitness testified that Willoughby shot her one time from a distance of approximately 30 feet. Ms. Brannon was hit by two of the three pellets from the shotgun round, one of which struck her through the heart. Willoughby did not attempt to render aid, but instead went inside to his bedroom to continue drinking alcohol and watching television.”

Officials say Brannon succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avonya's Blends was founded by Wilmington native Emily Jefferson.
Wilmington native turns dream into reality with new food seasonings brand
UNC Charlotte alum and survivor Drew Pescaro shares his story of survival, mental health, and...
‘I’ve learned to live with both identities:’ Survivor reflects on life, identity three years after UNC Charlotte shooting
The crash is expected to take several hours for the scene to clear, according to the North...
Crash closes I-40 East near US 15-501 in Durham
A masked man broke into Four County EMC's restricted area on Good Friday in search of copper wire
Cameras trigger alert, catch copper thief in action

Latest News

Dozens of veterans boarded the plane to D.C. on Saturday.
‘This is the highlight of my military career:’ Dozens of veterans take part in Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area
Avonya's Blends was founded by Wilmington native Emily Jefferson.
Wilmington native turns dream into reality with new food seasonings brand
“That’s what really made the lightbulb go off on a Avonya’s Blends,” Jefferson said. “I thought...
Wilmington native turns dream into reality with new food seasonings brand
UNC Charlotte alum and survivor Drew Pescaro shares his story of survival, mental health, and...
‘I’ve learned to live with both identities:’ Survivor reflects on life, identity three years after UNC Charlotte shooting
For the first time since the group was formed, Port City United held its first roundtable...
‘You can’t put a price tag on people’s lives:’ Port City United holds first roundtable talk