Man found guilty of murdering woman in Pender Co.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County man was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury Thursday.

Daniel Lewis Willoughby Sr., 68, of Rocky Point, was sentenced to 200-252 months in prison for the shooting death of 40-year-old Carlene Brannon in 2020.

“On May 3, 2020, Willoughby, who was celebrating his 67th birthday, shot and killed Carlene Brannon, age 40, with a .410 buckshot caliber shotgun pistol. Ms. Brannon was in an on again-off again relationship with Willoughby’s adult son,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “On the day of the murder, Ms. Brannon was outside the residence arguing through a window with Willoughby’s son when Willoughby said, ‘I am going to take care of this’ and walked onto the front porch with the firearm.

“An eyewitness testified that Willoughby shot her one time from a distance of approximately 30 feet. Ms. Brannon was hit by two of the three pellets from the shotgun round, one of which struck her through the heart. Willoughby did not attempt to render aid, but instead went inside to his bedroom to continue drinking alcohol and watching television.”

Officials say Brannon succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

