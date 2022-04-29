Senior Connect
Maco Road in Brunswick County closed for bridge replacement

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maco Road (N.C. 87) is set to be closed for several months starting on May 2nd.

NCDOT contracts companies to replace N.C. 87 bridge, resurface roads

The road will be closed due to the demolition and rebuilding of the bridge over Batarora Branch. During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto U.S. 74/76 and Interstate 140 to access either side of the highway.

The project is estimated to cost $1.2 million.

